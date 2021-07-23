Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.83). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE:TNK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,568. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

