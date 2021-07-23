Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

