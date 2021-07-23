Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Telos stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 683.00. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $788,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,973.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,058 shares of company stock worth $16,243,120. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $40,270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Telos by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 440,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,809 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

