TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,826 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $90,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,171 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $44,237,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

