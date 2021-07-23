Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

