TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

