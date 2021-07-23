TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.28% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVSA. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

KVSA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

