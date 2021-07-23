TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $993,000 in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $23,832,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,944,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,603,000.

NASDAQ FRONU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

