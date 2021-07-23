TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $996,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCRCU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRCU opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

