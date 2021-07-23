TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.27% of Landcadia Holdings III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings III stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

