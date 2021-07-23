TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 152,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $396,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $768,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $1,220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $2,678,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $1,384,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABGI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

