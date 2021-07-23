TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 125,000 Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

KRNLU stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

