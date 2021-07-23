TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Environmental Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,030,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,814,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

ENVI stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

