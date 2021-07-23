Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $34,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 687,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.