Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

