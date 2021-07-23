The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $30.16. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,487. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of The Bank of Princeton worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

BPRN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

