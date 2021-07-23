The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,487. The firm has a market cap of $203.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of Princeton stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of The Bank of Princeton worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.