The Beauty Health Company to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Beauty Health in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKIN. Benchmark raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

SKIN stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $20.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.