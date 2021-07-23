The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $103.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

BX stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $111.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

