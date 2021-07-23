The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.25 EPS

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share.

NYSE:SAM traded down $246.54 on Friday, hitting $701.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,017.08. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $693.21 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,094.13.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

