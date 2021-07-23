The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

BCO stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.