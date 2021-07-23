The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Sells $1,124,971.50 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

