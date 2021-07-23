The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.81%.

NASDAQ:TCFC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $206.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.01. The Community Financial has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

