The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 1,500 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00.

Shares of ENSG opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

