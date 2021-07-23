The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

ENSG stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

