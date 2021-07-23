The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) & Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) Financial Review

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) and Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Ensign Group and Genesis Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group 7.33% 21.34% 6.77% Genesis Healthcare -1.51% N/A -1.41%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Ensign Group and Genesis Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Genesis Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Ensign Group presently has a consensus price target of $86.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Given The Ensign Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than Genesis Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of The Ensign Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of The Ensign Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Ensign Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Healthcare has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Ensign Group and Genesis Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group $2.40 billion 1.94 $170.48 million $2.94 28.85 Genesis Healthcare $3.91 billion 0.01 -$58.96 million N/A N/A

The Ensign Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesis Healthcare.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats Genesis Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services. The Senior Living Services segment operates assisted and independent living facilities. The Home Health and Hospice Services segment includes health care services which consist of providing combination of nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapists, medical social workers, and certified home health aide services. The company was founded by Roy E. Christensen, Christopher R. Christensen, and Gregory K. Stapley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, CA.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, such as physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided inpatient services through a network of approximately 341 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states; and supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare locations in 42 states, the District of Columbia and China. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

