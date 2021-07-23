The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Oppenheimer

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $330.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $325.41 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $187.75 and a 1 year high of $328.65. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.