The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $355.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies traded as high as $330.05 and last traded at $327.86, with a volume of 6350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.58.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.