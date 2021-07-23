The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $355.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies traded as high as $330.05 and last traded at $327.86, with a volume of 6350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.58.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.
In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.72.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.
About The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.
