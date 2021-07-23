The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $626,850.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $626,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $699,930.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $678,425.10.

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $682,439.98.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $738,354.54.

GPS opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Gap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Gap by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

