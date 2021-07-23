The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €38.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.11 ($57.78).

EPA:ALO opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.71. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

