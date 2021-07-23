The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €70.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.26 ($68.55).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €49.98 ($58.80) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €54.25.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

