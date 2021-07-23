The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.27 ($12.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.09. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

