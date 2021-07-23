The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 236,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 131.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 106,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 60,538 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

