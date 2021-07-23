The Procter & Gamble (PG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PG opened at $137.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.03. The stock has a market cap of $337.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

