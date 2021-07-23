The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $123,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.53. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

