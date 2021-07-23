The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Todd A. Suko Sells 25,000 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of REAL opened at $17.21 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $38,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REAL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

