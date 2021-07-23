The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Up to $16.49

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $17.33. The RealReal shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 4,548 shares.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,318,620.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,762 shares of company stock worth $2,583,489 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after acquiring an additional 294,332 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after acquiring an additional 587,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after acquiring an additional 314,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,358 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

