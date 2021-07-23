The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

