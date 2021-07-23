The Transfer Token (TTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $798,505.00

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $798,505.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.66 or 0.00029791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00026321 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,611,395 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

