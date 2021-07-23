The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $161.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $171.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $147.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,111,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,953 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,166,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,327,000 after buying an additional 240,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

