The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $175.13 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

