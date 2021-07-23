The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 117,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,139. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

