THEKEY Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $93,030.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000167 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001093 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

