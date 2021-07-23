Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

