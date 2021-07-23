Thingschain Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,043.10 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $45,043.10 and approximately $499.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,565.72 or 1.00032986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00034496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00051235 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009411 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

