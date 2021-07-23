Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Tops $40,008.88

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $40,008.88 and approximately $85,746.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00368091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

