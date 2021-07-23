Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $881,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $1.15. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

