Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.78 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

DRH opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

