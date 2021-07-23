Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of CVCO opened at $213.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.12. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $162.88 and a one year high of $242.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.94.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.