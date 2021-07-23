Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.42 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

